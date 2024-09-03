CONSUMPTION: ITSEE takes up the question of the price index | FAXINFO

Under the leadership of Alain Richardson, President of the Territorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies of Saint-Martin (ITSEE), the institute launched a vast price survey among around thirty retail businesses.

This survey, which will result in the creation of an index expressed by the monthly evolution of prices by product family, will be conducted by a team of three agents specially recruited for this mission. The survey will be ongoing and will take place one week per month throughout the year. Initially, the investigators will collect the prices of a basket of 260 mainly food products. This basket will be gradually expanded to include all household consumption items such as personal services, health, transport and clothing. In 2023, the publication of the results of the spatial survey comparing price levels between French territories, carried out in partnership between INSEE Guadeloupe and the Collectivité, highlighted the need for a genuine local tool for studying prices and their evolution. The index will make it possible to better understand and analyze price variations in Saint-Martin, thus providing crucial data for the development of public policies adapted to local economic realities.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/consommation-litsee-sempare-de-la-question-de-lindice-des-prix/