CONSUMPTION / Water crisis: usage restrictions in place until April 10 | FAXINFO

Faced with a significant drop in drinking water production, the prefecture of Saint-Martin announced the implementation of water usage restrictions from last Thursday until April 10.

The cause: a breakdown that occurred on March 20 on a high-pressure pump at the SAUR plant, which has since affected the entire distribution network in the area.

Despite the implementation of nighttime water rationing to limit consumption and preserve the capacity of the remaining facilities, current production remains insufficient. The two pumps still in operation cannot ensure optimal filling of the reservoirs supplying the gravity-fed network, thus jeopardizing the drinking water supply.

In this context, several uses are temporarily prohibited in order to prioritize essential needs:

* watering lawns and ornamental gardens;

* watering of sports fields and green spaces;

* filling and renewing swimming pool water;

* car washing by individuals and professionals;

* boat washing;

* street cleaning.

Authorities are calling on the entire population to adopt responsible consumption habits and limit their use of tap water as much as possible. These collective efforts are considered essential to maintain service continuity while awaiting a return to normal.

Operations are currently underway to restore production capacity as soon as possible, with no specific deadline at this stage.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/consommation-crise-de-leau-des-restrictions-dusage-instaurees-jusquau-10-avril/