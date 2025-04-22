Contemporary art: Jérôme Sainte-Luce guest of the TAK in Marigot | FAXINFO

Saturday, April 26, from 15 p.m., the YES (The Art Kclob) located at 8 rue de Concordia in Marigot, will host a new evening “Sip and Tch'art” dedicated to the artist Jerome Sainte-LuceThe event, organized by the artist collective HeadMade Factory, promises a moment of exchange around contemporary Caribbean art, in a friendly and open atmosphere.

Born in Perpignan and trained in applied arts and then design at the École Estienne in Paris, Jerome Sainte-Luce lives and works in Guadeloupe. For several years, he has been developing a work marked by memory, oblivion, and the legacy of vanished civilizations. His series “Lespwineg” (the black spirit) is emblematic of this approach which revisits, through drawing and painting, the ancestral presences linked to Amerindian, African and Caribbean cultures.

This meeting at the TAK is a rare opportunity for the public of Saint-Martin to discover or rediscover the work of a nationally and internationally recognized artistEach work exhibited questions the trace left by man, erased memories and invisible legacies. While entry is free, it is recommended to book before April 24. The TAK, a space for creation, residency and exhibition open since September 2023, is increasingly establishing itself as a dynamic artistic hub in Saint-Martin. _Vx

Info and reservations: +594 694 43 36 35

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/art-contemporain-jerome-sainte-luce-invite-du-tak-a-marigot/