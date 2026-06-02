Convention Tourism to get a lift as Maho set to unveil Caribbean’s largest indoor screen in upgraded event facilities | The Peoples Tribune

MAHO–Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten is raising the bar for meetings and events in the Caribbean by extensively promoting its newly renovated 16,000-square-foot convention center, now enhanced with cutting-edge technology and a sleek, modern design.

The centerpiece of the upgrade is a 33×10-foot ultra-high-definition screen, set to debut later this fall, which will become the largest indoor presentation display in the Caribbean.

Convention tourism is a vital segment of the travel industry, generating significant economic impact through group bookings, extended stays, and increased spending on local services. With its renovated convention center and state-of-the-art amenities, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort is uniquely positioned to make St. Maarten a premier destination for this high-value market.

The ability to host large-scale conferences, corporate retreats, and incentive travel programs not only boosts hotel occupancy during off-peak seasons but also supports surrounding restaurants, tour operators, and vendors. By attracting regional and international business events, Maho’s upgraded facilities can play a pivotal role in diversifying St. Maarten’s tourism economy beyond leisure travel.

The transformation includes redesigned indoor spaces offering a more open, uninterrupted layout ideal for large events, as well as 8,000 square feet of additional outdoor meeting areas. For smaller breakout sessions, the Saba, Bonaire, and Statia rooms have been fully revamped and now feature 75-inch mounted smart TVs with wireless connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops, along with soundproofing to ensure optimal acoustics.

“Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten is committed to delivering exceptional group experiences that bring dynamic island energy into the multi-functional meetings and events spaces,” said Jamie Lee, VP of Resort Operations. “We recognize the importance of providing innovative features and fresh design as we raise the bar for group stays.”

To celebrate these enhancements, Sonesta has launched its “Meet Me in Paradise” promotion for incentive groups and corporate planners, available for new bookings through October 31. The offer provides added value based on the number of room nights booked, with perks that may include hospitality desks, complimentary rooms, Serenity Spa treatments, bonus points, and more.

Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten has seen a 24% increase in group bookings in early 2025, a testament to the island’s appeal and the resort’s growing reputation as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, and events.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/convention-tourism-to-get-a-lift-as-maho-set-to-unveil-caribbeans-largest-indoor-screen-in-upgraded-event-facilities