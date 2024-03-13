COOL’HEURES: Essential guide, your new magazine is out! | FAXINFO

Entitled cool'heure – Northern Caribbean Islands's Lifestyle, this first single issue of 52 pages covers all current and upcoming events in the territory of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten, as well as in the neighboring islands.

Created and published by the Faxinfo team, Saint-Martin's leading daily newspaper, this magnificent glossy magazine is the perfect companion for discovering the island or reclaiming it. Grand-Case Tuesdays, Heineken Regatta, SXM Festival, Carnival, Easter, Sea Festival and Fish Day… in addition to its quality as a complete agenda bringing together detailed and illustrated reports on the key events in Saint-Martin and surrounding areas, cool' hours offers an anthology of pages highlighting the riches and diversity of the territory: gastronomy, shopping by district, local arts, decoration, leisure through unmissable activities on land or sea without forgetting well-being because life is good in Saint-Martin. What to see, what to do, where to eat, where to dance, where to enjoy a cocktail to admire the sunset, how to have fun alone, with family or with your partner, where to sleep and at what price, cool'heure gives you all the keys, in English and French, to access the grandeur of Saint-Martin and the beauty of the neighboring islands. Saint-Barthélemy, Anguilla, Saba, St Kitts & Nevis, Statia, in cool'heure you will find advice and places to visit without delay for a unique experience and unforgettable memories.

Thanks to the support and trust of our loyal advertisers who made this first guide possible, cool'heure will quickly become indispensable to tourists and residents of Saint-Martin alike. Let yourself be guided with complete confidence, and above all, enjoy the heavenly magic of our islands! _VX

Calameo link to consult cool'hours online:

Shortened link: https://t.ly/b6wMu

Magazine available at the usual Faxinfo distribution points and from all our advertisers

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/coolheures-guide-indispensable-votre-nouveau-magazine-est-sorti/