COOPERATION – OECS: Saint-Martin meets the President of Nigeria in St Lucia | FAXINFO

On the sidelines of his trip to Brazil, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed TINUBU, is on an official visit to Saint Lucia, from June 28 to July 4, 2025. The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philipp J. PIERRE, in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), invited the community of Saint-Martin, 12 th member of the OECS since last March, to join a historic political meeting with the President of Nigeria.

Mrs. Bernadette Davis, 2e Vice-President of the Collectivity, represented the interests of Saint-Martin during the joint bicameral session (House of Assembly and Senate) in Saint Lucia, accompanied by Cyrielle Cuirassier, External Action Advisor and Commissioner to the OECS.

This meeting within the OECS is part of a stated political desire to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean basin. Nigeria is positioning itself as a strategic investor in the Caribbean basin. Among the issues discussed: education, diplomatic relations, infrastructure, and economic development.

As a member of the OECS, Saint Martin has been designated to coordinate efforts in the areas of tourism and the cruise industry, and will work closely with the Nigerian authorities to define a roadmap.

The President of Nigeria made some strong announcements such as the deployment of specialized doctors and the strengthening of relations on energy management.

An announcement aimed at young people attracted attention, notably the establishment by Nigeria of scholarships for young students from OECS member territories, including young people from Saint Martin.

Vice President Bernadette Davis then attended the Caucus, a political meeting with OECS heads of government and the President of Nigeria. She also met with her counterpart from St. Lucia, Minister of Infrastructure Stephenson King, and Minister of Agriculture Alfred Prospere.

As Bernadette Davis pointed out on behalf of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, “ Cross-cutting and collaborative work between the Caribbean islands that are members of the OECS and African partners are valuable diplomatic levers for Saint Martin. This joint work is a vector for prosperity, job creation, public health, and support for young people, in the face of the challenges of our decades. ».

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cooperation-oeco-saint-martin-a-la-rencontre-du-president-du-nigeria-a-ste-lucie/