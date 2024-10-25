COOPERATION: Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten acquires a new weather radar in St Peters | FAXINFO

The installation of the new weather radar in St Peters on the Dutch side was inaugurated on Wednesday 23 October by the authorities of both parts of the island.

This important event, which highlights the exemplary cooperation between the State, the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and the Government of Sint Maarten, represents a major step forward in strengthening regional capacities to monitor and respond to extreme weather events throughout the Caribbean. This state-of-the-art facility allows meteorological services to issue more accurate and better coordinated warnings at the regional level, thus contributing to the protection of residents in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes. This achievement was made possible thanks to substantial financial support from the INTERREG Caribbean programme, with funding of €1 from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), as well as contributions from the Government of Sint Maarten (€293) and the Collectivité of Saint-Martin (€750), for a total of €575. This cooperation highlights the crucial importance of regional solidarity in the face of climate challenges. The installation of the radar in St. Peters strengthens the ability to anticipate and monitor extreme weather conditions, providing essential protection not only to the residents of Sint Maarten and St. Martin but also to neighboring islands.

The radar was inaugurated in the presence of Sint Maarten Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, Prefect Vincent Berton, President Louis Mussington, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Sint Maarten Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications, Emmanuel Cloppet, Director of the Meteorological Center of Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin and Sheryl Etienne-Leblanc, Acting Director of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten. _AF

