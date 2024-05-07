COOPERATION / Sint Maarten Carnival: gendarmes and Dutch police united to ensure security | FAXINFO

As part of the Sint Maarten Carnival festivities, the gendarmes of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy were present alongside their counterparts from the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) to reinforce security during the two parades from Saturday April 27 and Tuesday April 30, 2024 in the streets of Philipsburg.

About ten gendarmes came join the security system put in place by the Dutch police during of the main parades of the Sint Maarten Carnival, thus demonstrating exemplary operational cooperation between the security services in the territory.

During the Saint-Martin Carnival last February, this same type of cooperation between the police from both parts of the island had already worked very well. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cooperation-carnaval-de-sint-maarten-les-gendarmes-et-la-police-hollandaise-reunis-pour-assurer-la-securite/