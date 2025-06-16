COPI and Stakeholders meet to Prepare for June 17 HUREX 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the COPI (On Scene Command) as well as partners and stakeholders met in preparation for the full-scale live drill of Hurricane Exercise 2025 (HUREX 2025) that will take place in the morning hours of June 17, 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

The COPI is responsible for tasks at the operational level at the scene of the incident. COPI comprises of Emergency Support Function ESF-4 Fire Department (hazard response activities), ESF-5 Police (public order, safety, traffic regulation), and ESF-6 Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (public health & medical assistance).

The different ESF groups and services ensure the actual execution of the incident management in the source area of disaster or crisis. The ESFs provide the required operational support from their action centers.

The drill will take place along the Airport Road and Simpson Bay Lagoon area and will entail the temporary closure of the Princess Juliana International Airport.

Certain roads in the vicinity of the airport will also be closed for vehicular traffic during the national HUREX 2025 training exercise.

The HUREX exercise includes the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from the country’s Disaster Management Organization along with the Dutch military detachment based on the island, and additional partners.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/COPI-and-Stakeholders-meet-to-Prepare-for-June-17-HUREX-2025.aspx