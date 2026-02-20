COUNCIL: TERRITORIAL Plot AW-223: the majority votes to end a land saga | FAXINFO

After years of tension, the AW-223 plot case has reached its conclusion. On February 13th, the territorial council authorized the resale of the land to Rudolph Websterwho has claimed ownership since 1985. A majority vote (17 votes for, 2 against) presented by the executive as a “useful and necessary” measure to correct an injustice.

Located in GriselleLocated between Cul-de-Sac and Orient Bay, this three-hectare plot found itself at the heart of a inheritance dispute linked to the Beauperthuy familya sprawling estate with nearly 250 heirs. Despite a notarial deed drawn up in 1985, The 2022 auction had provoked anger and incomprehension.Road blockades, popular mobilization, legal proceedings: the case had crystallized a discomfort far beyond a simple land dispute. In 2023, taking advantage of a new auction hearing (the previous one adjudication (having been cancelled for non-payment), the Collectivity had acquired it for €558.000 excluding fees, officially to avoid any speculation.

The chapter on retrocession

Based on the free management of its private domain, the Collectivity has set the Sale price: €577.448including the costs incurred. Legally framed, the decision was motivated by an imperative of public interest: restore “social peace” After the tensions of 2022, in the assembly chamber, the words “fairness” and “land justice” dominated the debates. For the executive branch, allowing a resident of Saint-Martin to reclaim land he has considered his for forty years carries strong symbolic weight. Despite the favorable opinion of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC), the opposition expressed reservations about the legal security of the operation. Beyond the vote, which was applauded, a sensitive chapter in local land history has come to a close.

