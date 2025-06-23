COURT: 10 years in prison for a repeat sex offender | FAXINFO

On Thursday, June 19, a 24-year-old man already sentenced to two years in prison saw his sentence extended by 10 years for home invasion and repeat sexual assault.

“He destroyed everything in me. I no longer function normally,” were the first words of the victim, TB, in court in Saint-Martin. Aged 23 at the time of the events, the young woman recounts how her life, and that of her family, were shattered by the deliberate act of a sexual predator. On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the gendarmerie was called to intervene in Pic Paradis where TB had just been sexually assaulted.

With courage and emotion, the victim testified about what she endured during the night of these sordid events, when the defendant entered her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. Despite the violence and physical threats, she eventually fled her home and found help from her neighbors, who contacted the police.

A little later, the defendant was found hiding behind a bush. While he admitted the facts during his statement, he denied them outright in court. During the investigation, the defendant's mother explained that at the age of 6, MC was already watching pornographic films. His grandmother confirmed that he had been committing misconduct since adolescence. Indeed, having already been convicted several times, including by the juvenile court in 2018, for the same acts and the same modus operandi, MC proved to be a dangerous criminal. Often stationed near TB's home, at a drug dealing spot, MC had spotted the young woman before acting. Traumatized and angry, TB explained her struggle not to give in to dark thoughts and to continue moving forward. In such circumstances, the court opted for the maximum sentence and sentenced MC to 10 years in prison. He is now banned from returning to Saint Martin and will have to pay more than €32 in damages to the victim._LM