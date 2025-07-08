COURT: 3-month suspended prison sentence for raising his hand against his partner | FAXINFO

Caught up in a toxic and violent relationship, a couple find themselves in court in Saint-Martin after a dispute that ends in blows.

On Thursday, July 3, AR, the defendant, appeared in court: “I just pushed her like she pushed me.”

With 3 days of total incapacity for work granted to the victim, NR, and an edifying medical certificate to support it, the president explains that NR's testimony corroborates the doctor's observations: "You don't get a hematoma in the eye by simply pushing someone. On the other hand, this is consistent with the victim's version, who claims to have received two slaps to the face."

Around 16 p.m. on February 14, the police were contacted by the victim, who said she had been angered by her partner, who was drunk at the time of the incident. In court, NR explained that while she was at home looking after the children, AR was at the bar. When he came home, she blamed him, and he hit her in front of her 5-year-old daughter. The victim confided that this was not the first time. Moving in with her aunt following the argument, the victim stated that the couple are now back together.

Despite this, NR is seeking compensation for moral and physical harm. Describing the parents as irresponsible, the deputy prosecutor warns the victim of the danger this relationship represents for herself and her child, given the defendant's repeated outbursts of anger.

The president sentenced AR to a three-month suspended prison sentence and an awareness course on domestic and gender-based violence, at his own expense, within six months. Finally, the defendant must pay the victim €3 for the damages suffered. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-3-mois-de-prison-avec-sursis-pour-avoir-leve-la-main-sur-sa-compagne/