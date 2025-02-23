COURT: 6 months in prison for repeat theft | FAXINFO

After having appealed his last judgment, the defendant was finally given the same sentence on Thursday, February 20, at the Saint-Martin court.

"At the time of the events, AG was under judicial supervision and that did not prevent him from acting.

"This is a seasoned thief who shows the will to commit the act," said the Basse-Terre public prosecutor at the end of the hearing. It is February 13, 2023, and AG, the defendant, decides to break into his neighbor's house in Quartier d'Orléans.

He steals a speaker and some jewelry which he quickly sells on the Dutch part of the island.

"After admitting the facts, you said you got €160 from it, with which you bought food and cannabis," said the president of the court.

"Bad ideas come into my head when I don't have a job. But that's over now, I don't steal anymore," AG retorts, in a video conference.

Father of four children, the defendant adds that he has set himself new goals: "I was in great difficulty for three years, I was even interned in a psychiatric hospital.

Today I'm 29 and I want to get out of this. I want a house, a job and a driving license."

Absent from the court, the victim did not join the civil action but the defendant will have to remain in detention and serve a 6-month prison sentence. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-6-mois-de-prison-pour-vol-en-recidive/