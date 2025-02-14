COURT: 6 months suspended prison sentence for resolving a dispute with stones | FAXINFO

A man loses his temper over racist comments from his neighbor and breaks his jaw with a rock.

At the bar this Thursday, February 13, TB, the defendant, agrees: "Throwing stones at a person is not very intelligent."

But, to justify his gesture, he explains: "He called us 'niggers', me and my son."

Anxious to re-establish the facts reported by the president of the court, the defendant tells his version of the story dating back to December 30, 2023. Neighbors in Agrément, TB and SD, the victim, meet by chance in a neighborhood parking lot.

The dispute erupted when the two men began to shout at each other over parking issues and dog defections.

The tone rises and racist insults fly. When the exchange ends, TB leaves a part of his vehicle in the parking lot and leaves.

When he comes to pick her up, 15 minutes later, she is no longer there.

He finally finds it a little further away, in a ravine. Convinced that it is the work of his neighbor, he goes downstairs to his house.

To get her attention, he throws stones at her shutters. SD then opens her window and gets one in the face.

The medical toll is heavy for the victim: 90 days of total incapacity for work.

The defendant received a suspended 6-month prison sentence and must pay the victim €500 for moral damages and €1000 for physical damages. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-6-mois-de-prison-avec-sursis-pour-avoir-resolu-un-differend-a-coups-de-pierres/