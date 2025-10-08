COURT: A case of marital jealousy against a backdrop of professional rivalry | FAXINFO

LC, a private nurse, appeared before the Saint-Martin local court for trespassing and damage to another's property resulting in minor damage.

The defendant, aged 31 at the time of the incident, entered the home of a colleague without permission, whom she suspected of having a romantic relationship with her partner. Upon entering the complainant's living room, she discovered her partner sharing an aperitif with the victim. Several months pregnant, gripped by incomprehension and cold rage, she refused to leave the premises and threw a glass against the wall. She then engaged in violent verbal threats and a series of intimidation attacks. This was followed by the creation of a WhatsApp group aimed at defaming the people concerned in front of witnesses, as well as a series of malicious late-night calls against the victim.

In court, the accused explained: "I have never harmed anyone before and I deeply regret my actions. I have also apologized to my colleague. I lost my temper because of the overall situation and the hormones at this stage of my pregnancy."

Given the defendant's good will and lack of prior convictions, the public prosecutor requested a guilty verdict, accompanied by a suspended fine of 300 euros and a fine of 100 euros. The verdict followed the submissions. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-une-affaire-de-jalousie-conjugale-sur-fond-de-rivalite-professionnelle/