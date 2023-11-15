COURT: A man sentenced to 120 hours of community service for driving without a license | FAXINFO

Caught for the third time driving without a license, a 3-year-old man was sentenced last Thursday, by the Saint-Martin local court, to 33 hours of community service.

Never two without three ! In the space of a little over a year, RM, born June 15, 1990 in Saint-Martin, was stopped three times by the police without a driving license! The young Saint-Martin resident's troubles began on January 29, 2021. A gendarmerie patrol noticed that he was driving with tinted windows and checked him. He concedes to them that he never obtained a driving license and drives out of necessity to find work and take his daughter to school. On July 22, 2021, again, RM was checked again by the gendarmes, still without a driving license. RM's situation will worsen on March 4, 2022 after a third check at the wheel of his friend's car, still without a driving license. For justice, this is too much! RM was therefore summoned last Thursday, November 9 to answer for his repeated crimes.

At the bar, RM explains to the president of the court, Françoise Mariaux, that he tried to obtain the highway code twice without success. His professional situation being precarious at the time, he was unable to continue his lessons with the driving school due to lack of financial resources. He finally committed to enrolling in a driving school again from next month.

“Mr. M. has not yet understood the benefit of getting his driving license. He has not yet taken any action since his inspection on March 4, 2022,” notes the public prosecutor. It requires a sentence of 120 hours of community service to be completed within 18 months.

In accordance with the law, the president of the court asks the defendant if he agrees to carry out work of general interest; RM says yes.

After deliberating, the court found him guilty of the charges against him and sentenced him to 120 hours of community service. If he does not complete these 120 hours within 18 months, he will have to serve a 3-month prison sentence. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-homme-condamne-a-120-heures-de-travaux-dinteret-general-pour-conduite-sans-permis/