COURT: A young man from Saint-Martin sentenced to 4 years in prison for theft committed in a group | FAXINFO

After robbing four supermarkets with his accomplices, an individual was intercepted by the French gendarmerie near the border.

The defendant, CG, appeared in court in Saint-Martin last Thursday via videoconference. Detained in Basse-Terre prison since December 15, 2023, for other offenses, he was this time summoned for armed robbery in a group. The events took place on November 16, 2023, in Sint Maarten. CG and three other accomplices, armed and hooded, rode their scooter toward the Dutch part of the island. Four supermarkets were stormed by the criminals. With guns pointed at the shopkeepers and their faces covered, the four individuals stole a few hundred euros from the victims.

"It was A. who suggested I participate in these robberies. I needed money, so I accepted. But I was only a lookout in this case," said the defendant, who was just 20 years old. CG, who had already been arrested, along with the same partner, for identical acts in Marigot and Sandy Ground, was the only one arrested this time.

"Since I've been in prison, I've separated myself from my old friends. I trained in construction and graduated. I want to change my life; this won't happen again," the young man assures. Given his criminal record, the presiding judge sentenced him to four years in prison with the obligation to pay €285 in compensation to the victims.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-jeune-de-saint-martin-condamne-a-4-ans-de-prison-pour-vol-commis-en-reunion/