COURT / Abuse in foster care: eight months suspended prison sentence for the accused | FAXINFO

Before the local court of Saint-Martin, last Thursday, a 61-year-old woman, a former family assistant, appeared for violence against minors. Three children placed in her home described acts of physical and psychological abuse, leading to legal proceedings.

“She punched me in the nose”, “She hit my head against the table”, “She threw my brother into the pool even though he can’t swim”.

Here are the chilling stories of three children, aged 6 to 12 at the time of the events, entrusted to their new foster family after leaving the accused's home in October 2023.

These serious accusations were immediately relayed to social services and to the association Trait d'Union/France Victimes 978, ad hoc administrator of the three minors. When questioned, the children described a real ordeal: they were allegedly pushed down the stairs, forced to relieve themselves in a bucket, deprived of daily showers, malnourished and beaten.

"She didn't know how to do our hair, we had animals and sand in our hair, and she only washed us in the swimming pool," they report.

Although the accused admitted to certain acts of violence during her appearance in court last Thursday, she highlighted the difficulty of her task when dealing with children in great difficulty.

"The youngest was not allowed to mix with other children at school because of his frequent tantrums," she defended herself, also emphasizing his lack of training.

This was not enough to convince the public prosecutor, who pointed out that these children had been placed there precisely to escape violence and appealed to common sense, also mentioning the serious psychological repercussions they would suffer.

The defendant was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended, and banned from working with children for three years. _S.NK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-maltraitance-en-famille-daccueil-huit-mois-de-prison-avec-sursis-pour-laccusee/