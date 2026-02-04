COURT: Acquittal after intimidation incident outside a school | FAXINFO

JC, aged 37, appeared before the Saint-Martin local court for acts of violence at a school during the students’ arrival time around 7:45 a.m. The alleged victim in this case, a nursery school caretaker, was absent from the hearing.

The events date back exactly one year to the day: it was not yet 8 a.m. on January 24, 2025, when the defendant, a father of a four-year-old child at the time, flew into a rage in front of the school after being refused access to the after-school program. He argued that access was his right, having paid the required fees for the year. Enraged, he first intimidated the after-school program coordinator. The caretaker then intervened and pushed him away. The response was immediate: JC retaliated by striking the caretaker violently on the arm and continuing his outburst, all in front of the children present in the entrance.

The defendant’s criminal record appears extensive, with eight entries, the most recent in 2024 for insulting a public official. However, faced with the severe demands of the deputy prosecutor, outraged by the outburst of violence in front of young children, the defense attorney delivered a plea that turned the tide. According to her, everything had been neglected in this case: the victim’s absence, no medical certificate issued, and the police not being called. She was also indignant that a prison sentence was being sought for an outburst presented as occasional, and requested an acquittal, which was ultimately granted.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-relaxe-apres-des-faits-dintimidation-devant-une-ecole/