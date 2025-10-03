COURT: Acquittal despite death threats | FAXINFO

The events date back to February 7, 2024. On that day, EB, the accused, went to his former partner's house around 22 p.m. to pick up his 8-year-old daughter, who was in shared custody. A routine scene that quickly escalated.

Indeed, the defendant's attitude quickly worried the child's mother: prowling around the house, he threatened to "cut off her head" if she did not present the child to him quickly. Before the Saint-Martin local court, he struggled to defend his case: "My ex wanted to stab me with a knife, so I threatened her."

This employee with a stable income presents a revealing psychological profile: separated for a year from his ex-partner at the time of the events, he was having several romantic relationships in parallel, thus provoking the anger and resentment of the women involved. Unable to bear losing control over his former partner, he was also accused by the complainant of following her in his car and exercising remote surveillance, notably by using a tracker on the victim's vehicle. His criminal record also mentions a conviction in 2023 for invasion of privacy.

However, one crucial element gives the hearing a different twist: the complainant allegedly waited two days before going to the police station to report the incident. Furthermore, the absence of testimony or concrete evidence that such a scene took place at the specified location and time does not support the victim's position.

The hearing report is very sparse, and the court finds itself in a situation where it is one person's word against another's. Given the paucity of the case, the Public Prosecutor requests a simple warning in view of the defendant's past and a request for acquittal on the benefit of the doubt. The acquittal is ultimately granted.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-la-relaxe-malgre-des-menaces-de-mort/