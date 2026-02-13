COURT: Acquittal in a case of violence against a partner | FAXINFO

Absent from the hearing, MP, born in Moscow in 1990, was on trial at the end of January in the local court of Saint-Martin for violence committed against his partner.

On January 21, 2025, police were called to a domestic dispute. The man who answered the door stated that he and his wife had argued because she had allegedly undertaken administrative procedures without informing him. She was upstairs in the bedroom, distraught and more than seven months pregnant. Her two-year-old daughter reportedly witnessed the scene. The victim described to the police an atmosphere of insidious control and coercive manipulation, particularly her husband’s unilateral management of household finances and administrative documents. She also mentioned insults and regular attempts to belittle her self-esteem.

The 35-year-old man works at the prefecture and appears to be well-integrated into society. However, he suffers from severe depression, coupled with alcohol abuse, which has led to several psychiatric hospitalizations. Significant financial problems, difficulty adapting to island life, and the gradual breakdown of the marriage are presented as contributing factors. While the couple is finally in divorce proceedings a year later, the prosecutor laments the weakness of the case. The defense attorney counters, emphasizing her client’s chaotic psychological history and his determination to overcome it. She requests an acquittal, which the court ultimately grants.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-relaxe-dans-une-affaire-de-violences-sur-concubine/