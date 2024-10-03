COURT / Armed robbery: an individual sentenced to 5 years in prison, one year of which was suspended | FAXINFO

In its fight against armed robberies, the gendarmerie carried out a judicial operation on September 17 which led to the arrest of several perpetrators, one of whom was sentenced to prison by the Saint-Martin local court.

Tried immediately, the main perpetrator of the armed robberies was sentenced to five years in prison, one of which was suspended. "In conjunction with the Basse-Terre public prosecutor's office, any crime of this nature will be prosecuted so that the population feels safe," warns Lieutenant Colonel Hugues Loyez, commander of the Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy gendarmerie.

Since the beginning of the year, Saint-Martin has been facing a resurgence in armed robberies that the police intend to fight relentlessly. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-vols-a-main-armee-un-individu-condamne-a-5-ans-de-prison-dont-un-an-avec-sursis/