COURT / Assault in Marigot: a man tried for his uncontrolled impulses | FAXINFO

A man with mental health issues was tried for assaulting a woman in Marigot. His impulsiveness and past weighed in the debates.

On June 1, 2024, EW, the victim, leaves for work. It is 4:30 in the morning. All is quiet in the streets of Marigot when JF approaches and grabs the victim's buttocks by surprise. She pushes him away but he insists.

“I don’t do that,” JF denied outright, in court. “Surveillance camera footage shows someone arriving unexpectedly, from behind, Madam. She is adamant, it is indeed you. She knows you since she often sees you in the crack neighborhood,” explained the presiding judge.

In front of the latter, EW explains that she has been terrified since her attack. Unable to leave her house to return to work, she no longer has a job and has moved in with a friend. She is seeking compensation. Suffering from mental disorders, JF underwent psychiatric treatment after being diagnosed as a sociopath by a specialist.

“The day after the incident, you told the police 'I saw her walking, she was hot, it made me want to have sex. I pretended to pick something up from the ground so I could touch her buttocks'. Those are your words, so how can you still deny it today?", declared the Basse-Terre public prosecutor.

The defendant, mute, does not answer. Found guilty of the facts with which he is charged, JF is sentenced to 12 months in prison, 6 of which are suspended for two years.

Added to this is the obligation to seek treatment for his addictions and urges, €2000 in compensation for the victim, a ban on contacting her, and her registration in the sex offenders' register. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-agression-a-marigot-un-homme-juge-pour-ses-pulsions-incontrolees/