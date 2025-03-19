COURT / Attempted aggravated robbery at Sandy Ground: five years in prison for one of the attackers | FAXINFO

"The facts are particularly serious," declared the presiding judge at the opening of the hearing.

On August 19, 2024, at approximately 21:15 p.m., a shopkeeper in Sandy Ground was violently targeted as he returned home with the day's recipe. Three individuals with hidden faces attempted to break the windows of his vehicle, one with rifle butts, the other two by throwing stones. death threats were uttered, but in a burst of defense, the victim managed to to scare off his attackers by honking and calling for help.

Alerted by a witness, the police were unable to identify the attackers, one of whom was wearing a balaclava and the other two were wearing motorcycle helmets. The next day, a passerby discovered two abandoned helmets near the scene of the attack and immediately contacted the gendarmerie. Analysis of the objects and the victim's car made it possible to find a DNA corresponding to JR, a 20-year-old man already known to the police.

When investigators identify him, the individual has already fled the territory by plane to the mainland. A arrest warrant is immediately released. His escape ends at Angers, in Maine-et-Loire, where he was arrested. In front of the investigators, he denies any involvement and refuses to reveal the identity of his accomplices.

Repatriated to Saint-Martin and tried for aggravated theft in a group, with concealment of the face and use of violence without ITT, JR was sentenced to five years in prisonA verdict which reflects the seriousness of the facts and the trauma suffered by the victim.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-tentative-de-vol-aggrave-a-sandy-ground-cinq-ans-de-prison-pour-lun-des-agresseurs/