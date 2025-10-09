COURT: Between urban rodeos and armed violence, two cases adjourned | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, two complex cases were examined in immediate appearance. In both cases, the judges chose the return, the defendants remaining under judicial supervision.

Case 1: A sprawling file of 63 offenses

The Saint-Martin Criminal Court first heard PG, a 29-year-old man from Guadeloupe, prosecuted for a impressive series of 63 acts committed between July 2024 and June 2025The file, still incomplete in Saint-Martin, is in reality being processed at Basse-Terre court.

The alleged offenses cover a broad spectrum: driving without a license or insurance, urban rodeos, insults, death threats and violence against representatives of public authorityA heavy case for the president of the court, Bruno Bittman.

Represented by a lawyer, replacing his ailing lawyer, the defendant has requested an adjournment to prepare his defense. Already under judicial supervision Since July, after more than a year in pre-trial detention, he has been subject to several obligations: a ban on leaving the island, a ban on driving, an obligation to receive treatment and a weekly report to the police.

The President confirmed that this control would be maintained, while requesting that the original procedure be transmitted from Basse-Terre for clarify certain elementsPG, single and childless, registered as a job seeker for a month, assured that he complied with his obligations and reported weekly to the Hope Estate Espérance Brigade. The case was adjourned until November 7.

Case 2: Armed violence and absence of a defendant

The second case concerned RF and RM, prosecuted for violence with a weapon, use of firearms and dangerous damage to others, acts committed on May 18, 2023 in Saint-Martin.

RF, 29, a former prisoner now living in Guadeloupe, did not appear at the hearing. His lawyer explains his absence by “fears for his safety”The President recalled that there remained mandatory for the accused to appear in court, despite his ban on appearing on the island except when required by summons.

RM, 39, present at the bar and represented by his lawyer, said he works as a fisherman on a fixed-term contract and is the father of five children. Already under judicial supervision following an arrest warrant, he assured meet your obligations.

The deputy prosecutor considered that, “given the profile of the defendants and the seriousness of the facts”, the maintenance of judicial control was necessary for both of them. It will be. After deliberation, President Bittman pronounced the contradictory referral by November 20, 2025, specifying that any unjustified absence would result in measures coercive : “RF must be present otherwise we will impose what must be imposed”.

Two very different cases, but which demonstrate the same concern of the court: to guarantee the rights of the defense while maintaining a strict framework in the face of serious and repeated facts. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-entre-rodeos-urbains-et-violences-armees-deux-affaires-ajournees/