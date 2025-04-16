COURT: Convicted of sexist insults, he contests the decision | FAXINFO

After having violated the dignity of a young woman by humiliating and intimidating her on several occasions, the defendant contests the prosecutor's demands and wishes to appeal.

Arrested for making remarks misogynists and offensive, AA, the defendant, appeared in court in Saint-Martin on Thursday, April 3.

Residents of the same neighborhood, the defendant and the victim, NB, often cross paths.

It was between June 10 and September 29, 2023, that AA began to insult and threaten the young woman: “She was in a relationship with my friend, so I defend him,” the defendant declared.

For the victim, the trauma is very real: “I'm talking about harassment because it happened three times. What's more, I have a daughter, who was 5 years old at the time of the incident, and when she's 18, this story will still haunt her.”

To call him to account for his actions, the police arrived at AA's workplace on March 5.

The defendant quickly became angry and rebellion, threats and insults to the officer ensued: “On the surveillance camera footage, we see you attacking the two gendarmes present,” the president explained.

Found guilty, AA was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 8 months. He must also pay €18 to the public treasury and €100 to the victim for moral damages.

Enraged by the court's decision, the defendant left the hearing, announcing that he would appeal so as not to owe the victim anything.

