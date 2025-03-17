COURT: Couple sentenced to 2 months suspended prison sentence for domestic violence | FAXINFO

On Thursday, March 13, NJ and EL, both victims and defendants, accused each other of physical and moral violence before the president of the Saint-Martin court.

“I was never violent with NJ. She was the one who hit with a hammer on the elbow and in the back,” EL testified in court. Cohabitants and parents of two children, they had an argument on February 4, 2024 under the eyes of their daughter 15-year-old: “I was there throughout the conflict. It was the first time I saw them argue. Dad started getting violent with Mom. She took out a hammer that she had put in her pants and hit him. Dad shoved him and threw objects in his direction,” the young girl confided in her statement to the police.

Between insults, death threats and blackmail, their relationship is marked by tensions for several years. “Sir, you put pressure on the mother of your children by keeping the keys to the house and playing with her irregular situation"On the other hand, Madam, during this confrontation, self-defense was not established. You did not have to use a hammer to defend yourself," declared the public prosecutor.

Two versions are opposed and, for the president of the court, it is indisputable, the partners are both guilty. NJ and EL are sentenced to 2 months of suspended sentence and the obligation to follow a course for the prevention and fight against domestic violence.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-couple-condamne-a-2-mois-de-prison-avec-sursis-pour-violences-conjugales/