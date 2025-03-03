COURT / Domestic violence: three months suspended prison sentence for a sixty-year-old | FAXINFO

A couple in their sixties find themselves in court after yet another argument that gets out of hand.

The defendant, HS, and the victim JH, a couple for 20 years, appeared at the Saint-Martin court last Thursday.

Summoned for losing his temper and fracturing his partner's ribs, HS remains silent in court. JH speaks: "I realize that all this must have happened because of me. I'm an alcoholic and I'm pushing him to the limit. He's a good man, he works hard, he doesn't drink and he's fighting his cancer."

Here are the facts that both partners agree on: Monday, February 3, 2025, HS comes home from work. JH is at home, facing an empty bottle of rum.

Quickly, the latter becomes verbally and physically violent towards HS

This happens often, but this time he fights back. The victim expresses regret for his behavior and addiction: "Please be lenient with him. I know how I am and that's why I didn't press charges against him."

In fact, after the argument, the doctor who saw the victim contacted the police to report domestic violence within the couple.

Described as a "toxic couple" by the deputy public prosecutor, they will no longer be able to have contact for 2 years.

The defendant, who has a clean criminal record, was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 3 months. _LM

