COURT / Drug trafficking dismantled in Marigot: four men sentenced | FAXINFO

After a seven-month investigation by the Saint-Martin gendarmerie, a drug trafficking network based in Marigot has been dismantled.

Last Wednesday, the Saint-Martin court received four defendants for immediate appearance. Arrested two days earlier, three of them, KH, JJ, and SSF, immediately admitted the facts before the presiding judge. The fourth, AJ, denied everything until the end of the hearing: "I'm not aware of anything." But the photos and videos collected during the investigation speak for themselves.

"AJ, you occupy the house located on the street where these activities are taking place. Dealers are seen coming and going to your home to drop off bags. Over 160g of cannabis and weighing equipment were found at your home, and you are present during transactions with customers," the president said.

Described as a "nurse" (guardian of the drugs or funds) in this trafficking by the deputy prosecutor, AJ was sentenced to three years in prison, with a warrant for committal. JJ, in turn, justified himself: "I didn't have a job, so I had to find a way to support my children." KH, the most active member of the gang, claimed to have joined the group to help his mother pay her rent. These testimonies were unconvincing for the president, who sentenced them both to three years in prison with a warrant for committal. SSF, meanwhile, was sentenced to six years in prison for repeat offenses and possession of two handguns.

