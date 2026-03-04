COURT: €18.000 fine for possession of cannabis | FAXINFO

YD, aged 22 and residing in Saint-Barthélemy, appeared in the local court of Saint-Martin for drug trafficking and use, 640g of cannabis having been found at his home during a search carried out by the authorities in December 2024.

Conducted as part of an investigation into several burglaries, this discovery reveals a cleverly set-up trafficking system: in addition to the large quantity of drugs found, a scale, an accounting ledger and the presence of 40 zipped pouches were noted by the police.

In the dock, the defendant adopted an arrogant attitude that the court deemed detached from reality. Referring to a comfortable lifestyle linked to his family’s rental income in Saint-Barthélemy, he downplayed the seriousness of the charges against him, a stance noted by the judges. “I have a budget of 4000 euros a month for my personal expenses. I use the scales to weigh the jewelry my family owns and the jewelry I buy.”

Not even knowing the name of his own micro-enterprise, YD insists that this consumption is not part of any trafficking and that the relationship to money is totally different on “his island”.

Exasperated, the deputy prosecutor is requesting a fine of 20.000 euros and a three-year suspended prison sentence to serve as an example.

The verdict closely followed the fine requested by the deputy prosecutor: 180 day-fines at 100 euros each, but no suspended sentence. “The sentence is severe to make the defendant understand the seriousness of the offense. Furthermore, I encourage him to show more restraint in his remarks concerning money, especially on an island as socially diverse as Saint-Martin,” concluded the presiding judge. _THERE

