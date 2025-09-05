COURT: €300 fine for hitting neighbor in the face | FAXINFO

Tensions between neighbors have ended in a fistfight in the Concordia neighborhood. The defendant, summoned to court in Saint-Martin on Wednesday, September 3, has been found guilty and intends to appeal.

On November 21, 2024, the atmosphere is in full swing at a Concordia residence where a party is being organized among the neighbors. However, LK, a resident of the neighborhood and a defendant in this case, is annoyed by the noise and does not intend to participate in the festivities.

After inviting the defendant to appear in court, the presiding judge presented photos taken from videos recorded at the time of the incident. These corroborated the victim's testimony: "LK enjoyed filming all the neighbors with his phone during the party.

Then she brought her phone close to my face to film me very closely. With my hand, I moved her phone and it fell to the ground. After picking it up, she got up and punched me directly in the face,” said AV, the victim.

In total, one day of total incapacity for work and a medical certificate attesting to the injuries suffered.

In addition to the fine, the defendant is ordered to pay the victim €200 for moral damages. Since 2022, relations between the residents of the residence and LK have been strained, and the police were able to compile a file containing all the complaints against the defendant.

A new trial will soon be held against LK and five other neighbors. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-300e-damende-pour-avoir-frappe-sa-voisine-au-visage/