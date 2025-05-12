COURT: €400 fine for punching in the face | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday at the local court, AA, the defendant, appeared at the hearing via videoconference for acts of violence that occurred on February 12, 2023.

Detained at the Baie-Mahault penitentiary center in Guadeloupe, AA contradicted himself in his statements before admitting the facts: “Yes, I punched AD in the face because he didn’t want to pay back €2000 that he owed to C.” It all started when AD, the victim, and his partner C. agreed to host their now-defendant friend, AA. Quickly, the new roommate also became C.’s partner and jealousy set in. On February 12, 2023, AD filed a complaint and declared that the defendant punched him in the face while he was walking along the Marina Royale. With a medical certificate to support this, the victim was given five days of temporary incapacity for work (ITT). “With your confession and the medical certificate, I have what it takes to charge you,” declared the president. Already incarcerated for nearly two years, the defendant has fifteen convictions on his criminal record. Theft by climbing, sexual assault of a minor under the age of fifteen, and domestic violence are a series of offenses for which the president and the public prosecutor agreed to find AA guilty and sentenced him to a €2 fine.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-400e-damende-pour-un-coup-de-poing-au-visage/