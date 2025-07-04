COURT: Fixed-term detention for driving without a license for more than 10 years | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, July 2, FM, 27, with a very unusual psychological profile, was tried in immediate appearance. A repeat offender for serious offenses such as driving without a license while under the influence of drugs, the defendant displayed a surprising nonchalance in the face of his endless list of convictions and his erratic behavior.

FM, already in pretrial detention, appears detached, surrounded by police in the courtroom. On June 6, he was arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis. His argument seems well-rehearsed: he smokes about two joints a day for therapeutic purposes, as cannabis drastically reduces the frequency of his severe epileptic seizures.

On the day of the incident, he was driving a car that didn't belong to him, with tinted windows and a tinted windshield, and was caught with a blood alcohol level of 0,85g/l. His partner was in the car with their two-month-old baby, and empty beer bottles were strewn across the floor of the vehicle. The cannabis test came back positive, and the defendant, being a repeat offender, was immediately arrested by law enforcement.

The deputy prosecutor emphasizes his complex personality, marked by a disregard for the law and a frightening nonchalance in the face of his multiple convictions. Faced with the lack of reaction from the defendant, a young, unemployed father with a chaotic background, she adds: "He has so many convictions on his record that I understand why he's lost his way. We tried to give him several chances and to modify his sentence to include an electronic bracelet, but he refused. All of this is beyond us."

The accused, sensing the wind changing, clumsily tried to defend himself by tearfully evoking his complex family situation, where everyone depended on him. But nothing worked: he was found guilty of the charges against him and had to return to detention the same day, where he would immediately serve a fixed 18-month sentence.

