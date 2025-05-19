COURT: Four defendants found guilty of kidnapping and unlawful confinement | FAXINFO

A group of individuals takes justice into their own hands and attacks a homeless man, believing him to be a thief. Captured and forcibly imprisoned, the victim had no connection to the robbery in question.

Last Thursday, the Saint-Martin court received four defendants for acts of violence that occurred on July 16, 2024.

“JM.J., you stated that you saw a man steal your computer on your landscaping company’s CCTV footage.

"Doubting the effectiveness of the gendarmerie, you decided to act. However, the victim, U.Mc.L., whom you designated as guilty, is not at all recognizable in the images," explains the president.

“All the accesses to my clients' homes were in my files. I had to recover them. I was told this man was a thief, so I went to ask him about it. And things got out of hand,” replied JM.J., one of the accused.

On the day of the incident, JM.J.'s partner, MG, who had also been accused, had contacted him to inform him that U.McL. was in the Howell Center parking lot. JM.J. then called on one of his employees, SV, the third accused, to lend him a hand.

In the meeting, they take action.

The last defendant, YL, a stranger to the parties and the source of the dispute, intervened and beat the victim. Beaten, tied up, and then locked in the back of a pickup truck, the victim was quickly found and taken into custody by law enforcement.

After deliberation, JM.J. was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 8 of which were suspended, and MG to 10 months suspended. YL was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and SV to 6 months in prison. Absent from the hearing, U.Mc.L. is free to file a civil suit by next October. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-quatre-prevenus-reconnus-coupables-denlevement-et-de-sequestration/