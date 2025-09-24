COURT: Four months in prison for illicit drug use | FAXINFO

Born in 1986 in Saint-Martin, the defendant, SM, was stopped in October 2024 by the gendarmes while his vehicle was stationary. The police were accompanied by a search dog, which marked two places in the passenger compartment. The search led to the discovery of a bag hidden under a piece of plastic located under the steering wheel, containing cocaine and crack cocaine. The "loot" was estimated at 4,30g.

The defendant's life is marked by crimes and chronic irresponsibility: Convicted in 2012, 2014 and 2015 on multiple occasions for driving without a license, without insurance and/or under the influence of drugs, this single father of four children has nevertheless been employed by the Collectivité for more than 15 years.

The presiding judge noted bitterly: "It took five convictions over twelve years to pass the driving test." The deputy prosecutor also pointed out that, given the quantity seized, the offense could have been punishable by a 10-year prison sentence and would have changed its name.

Although his lawyer asked for leniency with a mandatory treatment order, the jury found the defendant guilty of illicit drug use. He would face a four-month prison sentence with a two-year probationary period and a mandatory treatment order to treat his addiction. The hearing ended with the defendant thanking the jury, as everyone looked on in astonishment. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-quatre-mois-de-prison-pour-usage-illicite-de-stupefiants/