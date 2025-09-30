COURT / Hotel violence: six-month suspended sentence | FAXINFO

Before the Saint-Martin Local Court, ALJ, born in Leeds, United Kingdom. The 38-year-old defendant did not go unnoticed when he took the stand. Accused of violence against his partner, he detailed his measurements at the request of the presiding judge: 1,92m and 131kg.

The facts with which he is accused are serious: on the 1er Last March, in a hotel in Anse Marcel, ALJ, severely intoxicated, physically attacked his partner in their room. She had criticized him for being too available to other women. Taken into custody by the police, he remained silent. The series of photos taken in this context, however, highlight serious bruises on the young woman's back and signs of a struggle on her face.

She filed a complaint and described a scene of physical and verbal violence, during which her partner allegedly made degrading and misogynistic remarks towards her. Drunk, he also threatened to commit suicide.

After reading the facts, the defendant acknowledged their authenticity and defended himself: "I began therapeutic work following this episode and the psychiatrist diagnosed me with severe depression with borderline personality and bipolar disorder. It remains the worst experience of my life to this day."

The presiding judge emphasized the gravity of the facts, and of a situation that could have been even more serious, given the difference in strength and morphology between the two protagonists. Finally, given ALJ's lack of criminal record and his voluntary medical treatment immediately after the events, he was only given a six-month suspended prison sentence and a €1000 fine for disturbing the police. _LA

