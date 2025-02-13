COURT / Immediate appearances: two cases adjourned, detainees kept in prison | FAXINFO

Yesterday, the immediate appearance hearings at the Saint-Martin court were brief. The two defendants requested that their case be postponed until March.

Expected at 9am, the first defendant, TH, appears at the bar accompanied by a translator. In pre-trial detention since February 10, TH must answer to several charges.

Refusal to comply, driving without a license and possession of a 40 caliber handgun and 20 rounds of ammunition.

Originally from Dominica, the thirty-year-old manages to say a few words in French to the president: "My life is my family and my work. I was the victim of an armed robbery but I did not file a complaint. Since then, I have been traumatized so I carry a weapon. But I am not a violent man."

These facts, committed as a repeat offence, occurred on February 8, 2025.

The same day, KD was arrested by the police for burglary. In this second case, it was 5:30 in the morning and the defendant grabbed a stone, broke a window and entered a villa in Orient Bay. He took a wallet with him.

Convicted seven times between 2015 and 2024 for the same types of offences, the defendant burst into tears and declared: “Send me back to prison, maybe this time it will be the right one.”

In detention since February 9, he will have to appear again before the Saint-Martin court, by videoconference, next Friday, March 14.

TH will also remain in detention until his next hearing, set for March 18, 2025, at the Basse-Terre court. _LM

