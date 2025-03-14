COURT: Implacable justice against armed youths | FAXINFO

JS-B., 21, incarcerated in Basse-Terre prison, was in the dock last Wednesday at the Saint-Martin court, to answer for serious crimes.

Checked on March 6th at Cripple Gate during theOperation Faraday, he moved in scooter without helmet. Seeing the police coming towards him, he abandoned his two-wheeler and fled on foot, throws himself into a ravine, and at the same time throws his loaded weaponée, which he bought for $2500, partly Dutch, via WhatsApp.

In a strong tone, the deputy prosecutor dismissed the accused's argument: "The defendant stated that he must arm himself because the justice system was not doing its job. We will therefore respond to his request in the strongest possible manner." The presiding judge made the same observation: "You stated that you carry a weapon to protect yourself in the event of an attack, but in this case you also become a potential aggressor. CIt's too mucherance zero for weapons on this island." The defendant's lawyer tried as best she could to defend this "young man crushed by justice" since adolescence, whose chaotic journey, marked by numerous misdeeds, has already earned him a prison sentence in France and made its difficult reintegration.

But the verdict is intended to be exemplary: "JS-B. already has a lengthy criminal record for refusal to comply and drug use, he is aggravating his case with the charge of illegally carrying a weapon. We maintain the continued detention to prevent the very likely recurrence of these acts.”

Tried in immediate appearance, the accused will remain in detention until his trial, scheduled for the Basse-Terre court on April 15.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-la-justice-implacable-face-aux-jeunes-armes/