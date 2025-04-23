COURT / Insurance fraud: Man sentenced to 6 months in prison | FAXINFO

After claiming his car was stolen, an imposter attempted to steal more than €7000 from an insurance company.

On Thursday, April 17, the defendant CK was absent from the Saint-Martin court.

Summoned for fraud, CK filed a complaint with the police for the theft of his vehicle in July 2023, accusing, without evidence, youths from a priority neighborhood of having committed the theft. At the same time, the vehicle was put up for sale on Facebook for €8000.

Shortly after, he contacted his mutual insurance company, which paid him €7670 in compensation.

Strangely, the vehicle was eventually found, parked in a place that the defendant frequented a lot: “If we listen to CK, the criminals stole his vehicle before bringing it back to the parking lot of his ex-wife, his doctor, whom he frequented often, but also a restaurant where he was a regular. And, it was he himself who explained it during his deposition!

He said he was unaware his car was there, even though witnesses saw him near the vehicle after the theft was reported,” the deputy prosecutor said.

"The fraud is complete and complete and his absence today testifies to his position in this affair," she asserts.

After deliberation, the presiding judge fully accepted the deputy prosecutor's submissions and sentenced CK to six months in prison and a fine of €6.

He will also have to reimburse the €7670 to his company.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-fraude-a-lassurance-un-homme-ecope-de-6-mois-de-prison/