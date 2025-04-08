COURT / Jealousy: 8 months in prison for knife attack | FAXINFO

A jealous ex-boyfriend attacks his ex-girlfriend's new partner with a knife.

On Thursday, April 3, the Saint-Martin court heard KD, the victim, in court. The defendant, SF, was absent.

“I didn't see anything coming. I just heard 'I see you, I see you!' Then he grabbed me by the hood and stabbed me in the hand and head,” the victim said.

It's December 15, 2024, 8:30 a.m., and the victim is in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Simpson Bay.

Arm in arm with his girlfriend, he kisses her. However, SF, the young woman's ex-boyfriend, is also present at the scene and decides to take action by attacking KD.

"She doesn't usually go out. And then I saw her with a man, early in the morning. So I reacted. But I never used a knife," the defendant told the police.

However, the evidence is overwhelming, SF did use a bladed weapon.

“We haven’t been together for a year and a half, but he still thinks I belong to him,” the young woman said during her hearing.

Still subjected to threats and intimidation from SF, KD requests a restraining order and wishes to join the proceedings as a civil party. SF is sentenced to eight months in prison and a three-year ban on carrying a weapon.

To determine the damages, we will have to wait until the defendant appears in court on September 2.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-jalousie-8-mois-de-prison-ferme-pour-agression-au-couteau/