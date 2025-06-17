COURT: Man attacks hospital staff and gets 6 months in prison | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, June 10, DG, 42, who was placed in pre-trial detention, appeared in court in Saint-Martin for aggravated violence against a health worker.

The incident occurred five days earlier, inside the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The defendant, a homeless crack and alcohol addict, was admitted to the hospital following an assault in Marigot that left him with three broken ribs.

The cause: a "grilled fish" eaten at the Lolos in Marigot and a bottle of vodka generously offered and offered by a friend of the defendant, which did not fail to stir up the jealousy of his companions in misfortune. Upon his return to the Saint-James district, the latter, under the influence of alcohol, kicked and injured him. Taken quickly to the emergency room, he accidentally fell from the stretcher and the shock against the ground triggered an uncontrollable anger in him that he unleashed against the hospital staff.

To explain his actions, the defendant, intelligent and surprisingly clear-sighted about his situation, puts forward the diagnosis he was given about 7 years ago by a psychiatrist: "I am confirmed bipolar and borderline, and it's even worse when I drink alcohol. The shock on the floor was the straw that broke the camel's back."

The prosecutor, far from being fooled, emphasizes the fact that he uses this argument extensively to defend his serious acts of violence, insults, and throwing objects at caregivers. The verdict should not be hampered by this diagnosis because the defendant also has great insight into the nature of his actions.

During the deliberation, the latter, confident, jokes kindly with his father who was present at the hearing: "You'll see, in ten minutes I'll be outside with a cigarette in my mouth and free." When the jury returns, the sentence is irrevocable: found guilty, DG is sentenced to one year in prison, six months of which are firm and suspended for two years, and is immediately sent back to detention in Guadeloupe.

_THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-homme-agresse-le-personnel-hospitalier-et-ecope-de-6-mois-de-prison/