COURT: Man convicted of hitting dog with nail-tipped stick | FAXINFO

The hearing on Thursday, November 14 at the Saint-Martin local court was marked by the postponement of many cases to 2025. However, one caught our attention: that of an individual called to the bar for serious abuse or cruelty to a domestic animal.

The facts of this very sad affair date back to June 11, 2024. That day, NG, the owner of a poodle, was quietly walking her dog in the early afternoon in the Sucrerie residence in Concordia. The quadruped's leash broke and "Shoppie" gave her mistress the slip. The latter found her "pooch" a few moments later. Back home with her pet, NG then saw a man arrive at her house with a stick with nails. The individual in question, AC, a native of Dominica, violently hit the dog on the right side, seriously injuring it before leaving the premises. Very shocked by this despicable act, NG immediately went to the police station with her dog to file a complaint. Given the poodle's worrying state of health, the police strongly advised the dog's owner to take him to the vet immediately, as his life was at stake. The dog was operated on shortly after for a puncture wound in his abdomen. He was ultimately safe and sound.

In front of the president of the court, AC declares that many dogs attack his chickens including NG's. A defense that does not hold up in court.

After deliberation, AC was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to a fine of 600 euros and a ban on keeping animals for a period of three years. He will also have to reimburse veterinary costs of 426 euros. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-individu-condamne-pour-avoir-frappe-un-chien-avec-un-baton-muni-de-clous/