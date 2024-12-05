COURT / Night-time collision: a risky overtaking before the courts | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, MD caused an accident on a two-way road and hit the vehicle of NV, the victim. In this case, four counts were brought against the repeat offender, whose judgment was postponed to Thursday, January 9, 2025.

It is 22:40 p.m. and MD sets off with her 8-year-old son. While going uphill, the driver tries to overtake when visibility does not allow it. It is a collision. NV, the victim, was driving at 30 km/h, but that was not enough to avoid the accident. After the shock of both parties, the president of the Saint-Martin local court declares that the defendant had been aggressive and unconcerned by the accident she had just caused: "Ms. D. insulted Ms. V. when getting out of her damaged vehicle. She was also virulent towards the police and refused to submit to a check relating to the vehicle and herself. Not to mention that the vehicle had not been insured since October 2023." MD's criminal record, detailed during the hearing, testifies to a past burdened and numerous repeat offenses in mainland France and the Caribbean. Absent from the court, MD is assiduously represented by her lawyer who proposed a completely different vision of things in a plea that sows nuance. Indeed, thanks to the latter's intervention, one of the charges and the sentence proposed by deputy prosecutor Marie-Lucie Godard, one year in prison with 6 months of probation, could be called into question. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-collision-nocturne-un-depassement-hasardeux-devant-la-justice/