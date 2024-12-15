COURT: Passionate love and incitement to suicide | FAXINFO

Following a poorly managed relationship crisis, two young people in a civil partnership meet to settle their dispute in court.

“I didn’t want it to go to court,” LL declared from the victims’ bench. Youth, first loves and jealousy sowed the seeds of drama between LL and BH, the defendant summoned to the bar on Thursday, December 12. Cohabitants, aged 21 and 22 respectively, LL and BH found themselves in the local court of Saint-Martin, four months after the events to close a chapter of their story. It all began on August 16 when the defendant sent a series of virulent messages to his partner following an argument. “Kill yourself, please, kill yourself,” words that BH quickly regretted: “I blamed myself. But it was too late, the messages had already been sent.” Accusing each other of harassment at the time of the events, the victim declared that things had returned to normal: “My family encouraged me to file a complaint when all I wanted to do was file a report. "Since then, I have forgiven B. and we are back together. I do not wish to bring a civil action."

At the end of the hearing, the deputy prosecutor openly thanked the victim's relatives for allowing this case to go to court: "It is important to penalize violent and sexist behavior. This is how we fight against domestic violence against women, as well as against men." Found guilty for repeatedly sending malicious messages to his partner, BH will have to take a course on violence against women, at his own expense. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-amour-passionnel-et-incitation-au-suicide/