COURT: Prison sentence for repeat offender of domestic violence | FAXINFO

Placed in pre-trial detention in view of his serious past, CM, aged 47, appears in immediate appearance for facts described as "particularly serious" by the public prosecutor.

This Sunday, June 8, on the sidelines of the Fish Day festivities in Galisbay, CM runs into his ex-partner, toward whom he develops obsessive behavior. Heavily intoxicated, he notably grabs a heavy rock and pretends to throw it at her car. The young woman, however, manages to escape the situation and heads home. Her 10-year-old son then contacts her on her phone and informs her that CM, still under the influence of alcohol, is already there, asleep on the steps.

Worried, she called the police, who arrived at the same time as her. CM was then taken to the police station.

A single father of five, this carpenter has a history of crimes and suffers from a severe alcohol addiction. He has already been convicted of domestic violence multiple times and carries within him an intense sense of unease and hatred that he admits he is not trying to heal.

He had already assaulted the young woman in the past and had displayed extremely worrying behavior, including stabbing the victim's sofa and intimidating her son.

Staring at the young woman from the dock, the accused maintains that his partner maintained the toxic relationship between them until recently, something she formally denies.

The verdict is strict and intended to be exemplary: CM is sentenced to six months in prison, with a two-year suspended probationary period. He is also ordered to undergo treatment related to his alcoholism and his violence, and must pay €1000 in damages to the young woman, who has filed a civil suit. _L.A

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-peine-de-prison-ferme-pour-un-auteur-de-violences-conjugales-recidiviste/