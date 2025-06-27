COURT: Prison sentence for violence against a police officer | FAXINFO

AR, 25, appeared in court this Thursday, June 26, for offenses dating back to January 18. It was around 15 p.m. when the police were called by the defendant's mother to the family home, following a violent conflict between the latter and his sister. Although the mother had previously ordered her son to leave the house because of his behavior, he refused.

The police then asked him to cooperate, but the young man, upset, slipped away, returning with stones that he threw at the law enforcement officers. He also attacked his sister's bedroom door, which he severely damaged. One of the police officers narrowly dodged a stone that could have hit him in the face. The scene was brutal and shocking, and the defendant managed to escape. He was arrested a few days later near Bellevue, taken into police custody, and placed in pretrial detention, awaiting trial for "violence against a person in a position of public authority without incapacity."

A request for release was made and denied by the sentencing judge. AR's criminal record speaks for itself, particularly given the numerous convictions for violence against law enforcement officers that punctuate his career.

When questioned about his problem with authority, he does not explain himself or try to defend his actions.

As attacks on law enforcement are too commonplace on the island (21 incidents of violence against gendarmes recorded since October 1, 2024), the jury decided to apply a penalty commensurate with the seriousness of the acts. The defendant was sentenced to 8 months in prison, in addition to the 6 months already served. The young man's extensive criminal record largely contributed to this sentence. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-peine-de-prison-ferme-pour-violences-sur-un-gendarme/