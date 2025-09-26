COURT / Repeat offender: four months in prison | FAXINFO

The events date back to last winter. The accused, a 19-year-old native of Saint-Martin, appeared via videoconference from Pointe-à-Pitre prison to be tried remotely.

On February 26, RR, suspected by law enforcement of possessing a Yamaha scooter stolen from a beach restaurant in Mullet Bay, was searched at his home. The police found the scooter in question and the key. When questioned by the authorities about the origin of the two-wheeler, the defendant denied stealing it and added that he had bought it for the modest sum of €700 with the addition of a piece of gold jewelry. However, he suspected it was stolen given the relatively low price.

The scooter in question, still registered, had, however, been the subject of a complaint for armed robbery committed by two men two weeks earlier. The police asked to see the sales papers, which the young man could not provide, as they were "wet."

Haggard on screen as he reads the facts, RR no longer recognizes their authenticity. In a daze, he is questioned by the deputy prosecutor about his drug use in prison, which he formally denies. He doesn't reveal much about his chaotic life, except that he stopped attending high school and that he is indeed the perpetrator of another robbery with aggravated circumstances committed in January.

The verdict is final: found guilty of “receiving stolen property,” he was sentenced to an additional four months in prison and may, upon his release, obtain a possible reduction in this sentence. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-voleur-multirecidiviste-quatre-mois-de-prison-ferme/