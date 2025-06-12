COURT: Road misconduct turns into punches | FAXINFO

On Thursday, June 5, a duel of stories took place in the Saint-Martin court between the defendants and the victims of a case of road violence in Marigot.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024, it's 9:30 a.m. and JM. R., the victim in this case, stops in the middle of the road to pick up some clothes from the dry cleaners. Minutes pass, traffic jams intensify, and horns honk. LD, the victim and defendant in this case, decides to take action and gets out of his vehicle to ask JM. R. to move his car, which is blocking traffic. From then on, versions diverge, and both parties accuse each other of throwing the first punch. JM. R. says he was insulted and attacked by LD and his partner SK, also a defendant, while the couple says they tried to reason with JM. R. until he became violent. Faced with contradictory statements and unusable video surveillance footage, the court relies on the testimonies of those present during the incident.

Contrary to what JM. R. claims, the business's laundress confirms that LD made no insulting remarks toward the victim that could have triggered the conflict. Furthermore, no driver remembers seeing who struck the first blow. In order to sort out fact from fiction, the presiding judge requested that the deliberations be postponed until Thursday, June 26. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-une-incivilite-routiere-vire-aux-coups-de-poing/