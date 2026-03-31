COURT: Sentenced to six months suspended for violence against a minor | FAXINFO

CC, 50, appeared as the defendant in the Saint-Martin local court. The charges against him are serious: violence resulting in an incapacity of no more than 8 days against a minor by a parent. The victim: his son, a high school student at Concordia.

On September 17, 2024, the father arrived furious at the school his son attended on Spring Street. The teaching staff had contacted him to inform him that the student had been found with a sum of money on him, which he had allegedly stolen from his grandmother’s handbag.

While in the presence of school staff, the father flew into a rage, slapping his son in the face, punching him several times, and dragging him outside by his hair. The school nurse reported the incident, and the minor subsequently filed a complaint against his father. The association France Victimes 978, acting as an ad hoc administrator, was appointed as the child’s guardian.

During the judicial investigation, it was revealed that the child, who had a difficult background, grew up in a chaotic home and that the numerous “corrections” inflicted by his father and grandmother only worsened his personal and academic struggles.

The three consistent witness statements gathered at the scene carry significant weight and undermine the defendant’s attempt to downplay the facts. Found guilty, CC received a six-month suspended sentence, slightly less than the eight months requested by the prosecutor. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-condamne-a-six-mois-de-sursis-pour-violences-sur-un-mineur/