COURT: Six-month prison sentence for burglary committed by a group | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, AG, 20 years old, appeared via videoconference for theft committed by group by breaking and entering in a snack bar located on rue de Hollande in Marigot, on November 8, 2024.

At 3 a.m., a witness called the police to report four individuals acting as a group, caught red-handed breaking and entering the premises. After cutting the padlock, they left with belongings of the business owner: a laptop case and a meager haul of 150 euros in cash. AG, slower than his accomplices, was apprehended by the police while climbing a nearby fence.

During his hearing, the snack bar manager reported that four days earlier, the same individual, easily identifiable on CCTV, had entered with a friend at midday and had taken advantage of the time his order was being prepared to try to steal 200 euros from the till as well as the manager’s mobile phone, which he then put back, “feeling remorseful.”

The defendant, already incarcerated for aggravated theft under three circumstances, already has three entries on his criminal record.

During her requisition, the deputy prosecutor mentioned “A gang of violent youths who have already caused trouble in Saint-Martin in the past” and requests an additional six months of detention, a sentence that the verdict readily confirms given the defendant’s lack of remorse.

